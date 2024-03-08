Sherman Minton Bridge indefinitely closed across all lanes, decks

Officials announced the complete closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge Friday afternoon, as rehabilitation work continues.

According to a news release from Sherman Minton Renewal, crews were working on concrete repairs and found that a part of the bridge deck needed immediate inspection and possible repairs before traffic can cross safely.

Work has been ongoing on a major rehabilitation project to extend the life of the more than six-decade-old bridge, which connects the two states via Interstate 64 and U.S. 150.

Alternative routes include Interstate 265 and 65, according to the release.

The closure comes a week after an accident left a semi-truck dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge. Officials reopened it to traffic after more than a day of closures.

The Sherman Minton and Clark Memorial bridges are the only two non-tolled options to cross between Kentucky and Indiana in the area.

