Sherman Minton Bridge indefinitely closed across all lanes, decks
The Sherman Minton Bridge connecting Louisville and New Albany is completely closed until further notice, after officials discovered safety concerns during ongoing renovations.
Officials announced the complete closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge Friday afternoon, as rehabilitation work continues.
According to a news release from Sherman Minton Renewal, crews were working on concrete repairs and found that a part of the bridge deck needed immediate inspection and possible repairs before traffic can cross safely.
Work has been ongoing on a major rehabilitation project to extend the life of the more than six-decade-old bridge, which connects the two states via Interstate 64 and U.S. 150.
Alternative routes include Interstate 265 and 65, according to the release.
The closure comes a week after an accident left a semi-truck dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge. Officials reopened it to traffic after more than a day of closures.
The Sherman Minton and Clark Memorial bridges are the only two non-tolled options to cross between Kentucky and Indiana in the area.
