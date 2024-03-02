Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville to reopen after semitruck accident

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have announced the Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge, will reopen by 6 p.m. Saturday.

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane will reopen. Pedestrian sidewalks will remain closed until the southbound lane is repaired.

This comes after the bridge shut down for more than a day due to a three-car crash Friday.

During a news conference Saturday, officials said a car traveling southbound struck a stalled vehicle in the right lane. The driver then lost control, drove into the northbound lane and hit a semitruck traveling northbound, causing the semitruck to hang off the bridge.

The driver of the semitruck was rescued by Louisville Fire and EMS and taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries, along with the driver of the other vehicle. The latter suffered serious injuries and is still in the hospital, according to officials.

Louisville Metro Police said the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.