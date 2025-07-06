© 2025 Louisville Public Media

COMIC: How to intervene when someone is harassed or attacked

By Connie Hanzhang Jin,
Ruth TamClare Marie Schneider
Published July 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

What would you do if you saw someone being harassed on the bus or attacked in broad daylight? Most of us would like to think we know how we'd respond, but intervening in dangerous situations is easier said than done. Here's how to step in.

Updated July 1, 2025 at 10:13 PM EDT

This story was originally published in May of 2021 and has been updated.

Chances are, you've already witnessed something as a bystander. Maybe, as a kid on a playground, you saw another kid being bullied. Perhaps as a teenager at a party, you saw someone being sexually harassed. Or, as an adult on a bus, you saw someone being attacked.

If you find yourself in a situation where you sense someone needs help and you'd like to intervene, Gabriela Mejia, a former training and communications associate with the anti-harassment training organization Right to Be, has some advice. "Show up with a way to deescalate a situation to not make it more dangerous for the person being harassed," she says.

She shares the "5Ds" of bystander intervention, developed by Right to Be and the bystander program Green Dot.

This comic, illustrated by Connie Hanzhang Jin, is based on a Life Kit episode on the same topic. The podcast version is hosted by Ruth Tam and was produced by Clare Marie Schneider. The visuals editor is Beck Harlan.

We'd love to hear from you. Send us a note at LifeKit@npr.org.

For more Life Kit, subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
News public safetyCommunity
Connie Hanzhang Jin
Ruth Tam
Ruth Tam is a writer, illustrator, audio producer and sometimes guest host of Life Kit. She is also the co-host and co-creator of Dish City, a food podcast from WAMU. Her writing, visual storytelling and audio journalism have explored city change, personal identity and family traditions. [Copyright 2025 NPR]
Clare Marie Schneider
Clare Marie Schneider is a producer for Life Kit. [Copyright 2025 NPR]
