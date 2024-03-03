Jeffersonville officials approve $1M toward high school natatorium

The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission recently approved a $1 million contribution to Greater Clark County Schools for a new natatorium at Jeffersonville High School.

The indoor swimming facility will cost an estimated $33 million. It will feature 50-meter swimming lanes and diving platforms, and seat up to 1,000 people, according to a news release.

The space will also include locker rooms and coaches’ offices.

“This is a project everyone in the city can celebrate,” Mayor Mike Moore said in the release. “The natatorium puts Jeffersonville at the pinnacle of all high schools in Indiana.”

Moore said he’s committed to partnerships with the city’s schools, and that officials have “more dreams and ideas we want to invest in.”

Work is expected to start this year and finish by 2026. The facility will have hours for public use. The school district is working with Norton Clark Hospital and other groups to provide space for water therapy.

