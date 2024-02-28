Jack Harlow announces new music festival in Louisville

Jack Harlow will co-headline the new music festival in Louisville alongside Grammy-award-winning artist SZA.

GAZEBO Festival takes place May 25 and 26 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

It is in the same location as the Forecastle Festival, which announced a hiatus for 2023 and has not released plans for this year.

According to a news release announcing the GAZEBO Festival, there will be 26 acts on two stages. The full lineup is:



SZA

Jack Harlow

James Blake (DJ Set)

Omar Apollo

Pinkpantheress

Vince Staples

Amaarae

Channel Tres

Majid Jordan

Slum Village

Veeze

Dahi

Jordan Ward

Ravyn Lenae

Rich Homie Quan

BNYX

James Savage

Karrahbooo

Malcolm Todd

The release states GAZEBO Festival “highlights some of Louisville’s local food and culture.”

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said in the release. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates.”

Tickets, including VIP packages, go on sale March 8.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales are to be donated to community organizations via the Jack Harlow Foundation.

GAZEBO Festival will join the ranks of other Louisville music festivals like Bourbon and Beyond, Louder than Life, Poorcastle and Louievolve.