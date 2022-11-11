Forecastle Festival is ‘taking a pause’ next year

Forecastle Festival will take a break in 2023.

In a statement posted on the festival’s website, organizers said there are aspects of the event they want to improve upon and need to hit pause on the music event to think through a course of action.

“So we’re going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival,” the statement read.

The statement didn’t include specifics on where organizers see room for growth, nor does it say whether the festival is expected to return in 2024.

“We are grateful for your loyalty and support over the years and will come back to you with updates. We hope to share more good times in the future.”

The 20-plus-year-old music festival returned to Louisville’s Waterfront Park for the first time since before the pandemic in May, featuring headlining acts like Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler the Creator and hometown rapper Jack Harlow.

In the past, the festival was held in July. But organizers said they pushed it up to Memorial Day Weekend this year so fans would not have to brave the city’s muggy summer heat.

Attendees from near and far celebrated its comeback.

“I just love the community,” Jillian Gerhard, who has gone to Forecastle since she was 16, told WFPL News in May. “And I love the people. I love getting to see different people’s outfits, [to] meet different people. For me, that’s what it’s really all about.”