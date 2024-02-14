Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth

Steven Lopez received a 30-year prison sentence on Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court for shooting and killing photographer Tyler Gerth.

In January, Lopez pleaded guilty to manslaughter and 21 counts of wanton endangerment.

The charges stemmed from Lopez opening fire on a crowd of demonstrators at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville — a common meeting place during protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor — in June 2020. Gerth was struck by a bullet and died.

According to the plea agreement, Lopez must get his GED or a high school diploma and complete vocational and treatment programs while he’s in custody. He is not allowed to contact any of the victims listed in the indictment.

Protesters told LPM News in 2020 Lopez was known to be disruptive and start fights, and that he was asked to leave demonstrations numerous times.

Video surveillance and several witnesses identified Lopez as the shooter who fired multiple shots into the crowd.