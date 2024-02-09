New court records show Jamey Noel’s daughter possibly used nonprofit funds for personal purchases

New court records in the investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel released Friday show his daughter, Kasey Noel, may have used funds from the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association for personal purchases. Jamey Noel previously led the nonprofit, also known as New Chapel EMS.

In these records, investigators show more than $108,000 in charges made by Kasey Noel on American Express accounts linked to Utica/New Chapel between 2019 and 2023. They say the charges “appear to be personal items or services” including for clothing, tanning, food, trips, alcohol, Netflix and Amazon items. They say “no personal payments were received from Kasey Noel.”

The records also show more than $295,000 in charges made by Kevin Wilkerson, who has served on the Utica/New Chapel board, between late 2018 and 2023. Police say these charges “appear to be personal and business items.” Purchases include auto parts and services, food, gas and eBay and Amazon purchases, with “no personal payments received by Kevin Wilkerson.”

Investigators are now seeking detailed information on all Amazon purchases and accounts related to Jamey, Misty and Kasey Noel and Kevin Wilkerson.

Kasey Noel and Kevin Wilkerson have not been charged with any crimes.

Jamey Noel was arrested in November and initially charged with 15 felonies including theft and ghost employment. Last week, special prosecutor Ric Hertel charged his wife, Misty Noel, with 10 felonies for theft and tax evasion. Those charges were also added to the former sheriff’s case.

The recent allegations include that Noel and his wife charged personal items and services to American Express accounts linked to the Utica/New Chapel over several years.

Jamey and Misty Noel pleaded not guilty last week to the recent charges and are both out on bond.

There have now been close to 40 search warrants for information in the ongoing investigation of Noel.

As part of the latest round of warrants, police also sought documents related to the sale of property belonging to Jamey Noel’s brother, William “Leon” Noel, on Old Salem Road following his death in 2018.

Records show Jamey Noel was executor of his brother’s estate, which included a bank account, the home on Old Salem Road and a house on Glenview Heights in New Albany.

Police say Kasey Noel bought Leon Noel’s home in 2019 for $180,000, and that “as executor of the estate, Jamey Noel gave/gifted Kasey $36,000 of equity.”

Investigators say through this and other transactions, “it appears” Jamey Noel profited more than $68,000 and Kasey Noel profited $36,000 from money taken from Leon Noel’s estate.

Court records indicate Jamey Noel distributed just over $29,000 to one of Leon Noel’s children in 2019, but two checks for just under $37,000 he wrote to the other two children bounced due to insufficient funds. The court records don’t show whether the children were later provided that money, but show the three children “failed to receive $36,000 in inheritance because of equity given to Kasey Noel.”

