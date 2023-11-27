Jefferson County Board of Education to discuss filling vacancy in closed session Tuesday

The District 1 seat opened up when longtime board member and chair Diane Porter resigned at the end of October, citing health reasons.

The vacancy can be filled by voters registered in District 1, which encompasses much of Louisville’s West End, downtown areas, Clifton and parts of the Highlands.

In addition to being registered to vote in District 1, qualified applicants have to be at least 24 years old, a Kentucky resident for at least three years, and have graduated from high school or completed a high school equivalency exam. Applicants cannot be employees of Jefferson County Public Schools or be the close relative of a school district employee.

Application materials are on the Jefferson County Public Schools website. The deadline is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

The Jefferson County Board of Education is meeting in closed session Tuesday evening to discuss filling the vacancy.

The board will take final action on selecting a candidate in an open meeting before the end of the year.