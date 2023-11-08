© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Louisville police respond to suspected ‘swatting’ calls at Manual High School, Olmsted Academy North

Louisville Public Media | By Jess Clark
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST
Blue light atop a law enforcement vehicle
Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Police responded to multiple suspected "swatting calls" in Louisville Wednesday.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to calls about an “active aggressor” at duPont Manual High School and Frederick Law Olmsted Academy North Wednesday morning. But found no evidence of shots fired on arrival.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Mark Hebert told LPM News the active shooter reports may have been a “swatting” call, or a prank in which a person fraudulently calls for help from police.

Mark Hebert said MetroSafe received a call that there was an “active shooter” at Manual.

“They did increase the security level immediately and called the police,” Hebert said.

“Nothing’s been found. There’ve been no shots fired. Everyone’s safe. Everything's good,” he said.

LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders sent a statement saying police were sweeping the building.

“At this time there is no active shooter,” Sanders wrote.

He said LMPD would provide more information later.

A line of police officers creep around the outside wall of an old school building with guns drawn.
Hunter Gilliam
/
submitted
A photo taken by a Manual High School student shows officers responding to the call, which was later determined to be a suspected swatting prank.

In a post on X, LMPD said police were also responding to a report of an active aggressor at Frederick Law Olmsted Academy North, but that there is no active aggressor there either.

“We will take every one of these calls seriously,” the post said.

“Other cities to include Evansville, Lexington and Cincy are all having apparent SWATTING calls currently.”

This story may be updated.
News LouisvilleJCPSpublic safety
Jess Clark
Jess Clark is LPMs Education and Learning Reporter. Email Jess at jclark@lpm.org.
See stories by Jess Clark
