Louisville police respond to suspected ‘swatting’ calls at Manual High School, Olmsted Academy North

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Mark Hebert told LPM News the active shooter reports may have been a “swatting” call, or a prank in which a person fraudulently calls for help from police.

Mark Hebert said MetroSafe received a call that there was an “active shooter” at Manual.

“They did increase the security level immediately and called the police,” Hebert said.

“Nothing’s been found. There’ve been no shots fired. Everyone’s safe. Everything's good,” he said.

LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders sent a statement saying police were sweeping the building.

“At this time there is no active shooter,” Sanders wrote.

He said LMPD would provide more information later.

Hunter Gilliam / submitted A photo taken by a Manual High School student shows officers responding to the call, which was later determined to be a suspected swatting prank.

In a post on X, LMPD said police were also responding to a report of an active aggressor at Frederick Law Olmsted Academy North, but that there is no active aggressor there either.

“We will take every one of these calls seriously,” the post said.

“Other cities to include Evansville, Lexington and Cincy are all having apparent SWATTING calls currently.”

This story may be updated.