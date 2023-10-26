Halloween hijinx are happening this weekend in Louisville and Southern Indiana

Noogiefest

When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 2440 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, Ky.

What: For a less spooky and more family-friendly option, Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana is hosting its annual Noogiefest. Costumes are encouraged at the event, which is free and open to the public. There will be music, candy and games. Noogies are not required.

New Albany All Hallows Eve Celebration

When: Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 100 E Water Street, New Albany, Ind.

What: This trunk-or-treat event promises free candy to all costume-clad attendees. In between the sugar highs, sweet treat seekers can play on inflatables, participate in games and listen to ghost stories. The night will end with a performance from Darshwood the Magician.

Trunk-or-Treat at Georgetown Park

When: Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 9100 Lois Lane, Georgetown, Ind.

What: Cars full of candy will line Georgetown Park for trick-or-treaters to get their fill. For non-sugar sustenance, food trucks will be on-site. And inflatables will be set up to help burn off all the excitement from the day.

Boo Fest 2023

When: Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville, Ind.

What: Anyone order an Ohio Riverfront Halloween? Boo Fest in Jeffersonville has you covered. Like area family-friendly Halloween events, attendees can expect to trick-or-treat, play games, listen to music and more. Non-candy foods will be on sale for those interested, but it’s Halloween, so who could that be?

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Iroquois Park, Louisville, Ky.

What: Hundreds of gourds are alight in Iroquois Park as pumpkin artists put their carving skills on display to delight the masses. The pumpkins are cycled through, so even if you already have been this year, there are new designs for you to check out. This year’s theme is Wanderlust: The World is Your Pumpkin. It takes attendees to lands near and far, real and imagined through hues of orange and yellow.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s “The Woman in Black”

When: Through Nov. 5

Where: 616 Myrtle Street, Louisville, Ky.

What: Due to popular demand, Kentucky Shakespeare extended its run of the haunting production of “The Woman in Black”. Take it from someone who’s seen it, this play is not for the faint of heart. But it is beautifully acted and produced. The Kentucky Shakespeare crew made inventive use of their space to really immerse the audience in the story.