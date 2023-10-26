© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Halloween hijinx are happening this weekend in Louisville and Southern Indiana

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published October 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Headless Horseman pumpkin in the final stages of preparation.
Breya Jones
/
LPM
A headless horseman was one of the pumpkins featured at last year's Jack O’Lantern Spectacular.

All Hallows Eve is drawing near, and there are many ways ghouls, ghosts and any monsters in between to celebrate.

Noogiefest

When: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 2440 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, Ky.

What: For a less spooky and more family-friendly option, Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana is hosting its annual Noogiefest. Costumes are encouraged at the event, which is free and open to the public. There will be music, candy and games. Noogies are not required.

New Albany All Hallows Eve Celebration

When: Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 100 E Water Street, New Albany, Ind.

What: This trunk-or-treat event promises free candy to all costume-clad attendees. In between the sugar highs, sweet treat seekers can play on inflatables, participate in games and listen to ghost stories. The night will end with a performance from Darshwood the Magician.

Trunk-or-Treat at Georgetown Park

When: Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 9100 Lois Lane, Georgetown, Ind.

What: Cars full of candy will line Georgetown Park for trick-or-treaters to get their fill. For non-sugar sustenance, food trucks will be on-site. And inflatables will be set up to help burn off all the excitement from the day.

Boo Fest 2023

When: Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville, Ind.

What: Anyone order an Ohio Riverfront Halloween? Boo Fest in Jeffersonville has you covered. Like area family-friendly Halloween events, attendees can expect to trick-or-treat, play games, listen to music and more. Non-candy foods will be on sale for those interested, but it’s Halloween, so who could that be?

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Iroquois Park, Louisville, Ky.

What: Hundreds of gourds are alight in Iroquois Park as pumpkin artists put their carving skills on display to delight the masses. The pumpkins are cycled through, so even if you already have been this year, there are new designs for you to check out. This year’s theme is Wanderlust: The World is Your Pumpkin. It takes attendees to lands near and far, real and imagined through hues of orange and yellow.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s “The Woman in Black”

When: Through Nov. 5

Where: 616 Myrtle Street, Louisville, Ky.

What: Due to popular demand, Kentucky Shakespeare extended its run of the haunting production of “The Woman in Black”. Take it from someone who’s seen it, this play is not for the faint of heart. But it is beautifully acted and produced. The Kentucky Shakespeare crew made inventive use of their space to really immerse the audience in the story.

Support for this story was provided in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund.

News
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.