Louisville Metro Council member representing downtown won’t seek reelection

In 2020, Arthur was the youngest person ever elected to Metro Council at the age of 28. He’s spent much of the last two years advocating for progressive solutions to Louisville’s gun violence and housing crises. He co-sponsored an ordinance requiring risk assessments before homeless camp clearings and was a vocal proponent of using federal COVID-19 relief for affordable housing.

Arthur made the “bittersweet” announcement to his constituents Monday night in his district newsletter.

“It's bitter because I won't have the honor of being your councilman anymore, but even more sweet because I'll be focusing on what I am most passionate about—community organizing,” he wrote.

Arthur, who’s current term ends in January 2025, said he plans to work on building more movements “powered by people.”

“We need more people joining labor and tenant unions, resident councils, neighborhood associations, and other civic groups,” he said. “It is where I want to be, and I hope you will join me.”

In his email, Arthur also derided the local political system, which he says is intentionally “disorganized, bureaucratic, and punitive.” He leveled similar criticism when he announced in August that he was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent.

At the time, he said he couldn’t be a part of the “hyper partisanship” any longer.

"The people sleeping outside don't care if you're Democrat or Republican. They need services. They need housing,” Arthur told the Courier Journal. “The people who are dealing with their family members getting killed don't care about Democrats or Republicans. They're concerned about safety."

The election to replace Arthur in District 4 will be held next November.