Cameron and Beshear announce debate schedule ahead of Ky. gubernatorial election

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his Republican challenger Daniel Cameron have both released their debate schedules leading up to the November gubernatorial election.

The two candidates appear to have four debates and joint appearances in common:

Gubernatorial Forum, hosted by The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (not televised) Sept. 20.

Gubernatorial Lunch Forum, hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and WPSD at 1 p.m. Oct. 12.

Kentucky Tonight Gubernatorial Debate, hosted by KET at 8 p.m. Oct. 23.

The Kentucky Debate, hosted by WKYT at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

Beshear also said he will participate in a televised debate in Louisville and is considering different options.

There are also several debates to which only one candidate has so far committed. Beshear said he would also attend the Northern Kentucky Gubernatorial Debate, which will be hosted by the League of Women Voters, at 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

Cameron said he will participate in three additional debates to which Beshear has not RSVPed: The NextState Debate on Sept. 28, The Gubernatorial Forum hosted by the Bowling Green Daily News and Boone Newsmedia in October and the Spectrum News 1 Louisville Debate on Oct. 3.

Cameron and Beshear already shared the stage this year at the annual Fancy Farm picnic, exchanging jabs and their alternative visions for Kentucky. Cameron also spoke at the “Measure the Candidates” forum hosted by the Kentucky Farm Bureau in July, but Beshear did not attend.