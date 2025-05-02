Indiana voters to consider Silver Creek school referendum Tuesday

Early voting is underway for a special election on a $62.8 million property tax referendum to fund projects within the Silver Creek School Corporation in Clark County.

There is still time to cast early, in-person ballots Friday, Saturday and Monday ahead of Election Day May 6. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Angela Cornett, election administrator with Clark County Voter Registration, said the special election is open to people who are registered to vote within the Silver Creek School Corporation, geographically. That means it’s open to voters registered there regardless of whether they have children who attend school at Silver Creek. Individuals or business owners who own property in the corporation but aren’t registered to vote there will not be able to participate.

According to information presented last month , proposed projects include additional classrooms at Silver Creek Primary School for pre-K, Kindergarten, first grade and special education. The proposal also includes modifications for additional classrooms at Silver Creek Elementary and Silver Creek Middle School.

Plans also include a new elementary school and fieldhouse and improvements at Silver Creek High School, including new HVAC, roofing and paving.

According to the information presented last month by school corporation administration, Silver Creek Primary, Elementary and Middle schools were all over their optimal capacity as of fall 2024.

If approved by voters, property tax paid to the corporation per year for residential homes would increase on average by 44.13%. On business properties, that would be an average of 32.56% more. This online tool can estimate individual property tax increases from the funding.

The projects are expected to cost up to $62.86 million over 25 years.

Information on the ballot language and where and when to vote is at Clark County Voter Registration . Cornett said anyone with questions on whether they can vote in this election can contact the voter registration office.

She said 531 people had voted early in person or by mail-in ballot as of Thursday afternoon, of the 12,700 people eligible. Mail-in ballots must be received by 6 p.m. on Election Day.

