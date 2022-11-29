-
Abortion has emerged as a key issue in this year's gubernatorial primary, and the candidates' views differ even within party lines.
-
by Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public RadioThe economy dominated an often contentious gubernatorial debate hosted last night by Kentucky Educational…
-
For the last time, the candidates for governor of Kentucky will meet for a televised debate today.Democratic incumbent Steve Beshear has taken criticism…
-
All three candidates for governor of Kentucky have failed to turn in a survey put out by the non-partisan group Project Vote Smart.The Political Courage…
-
For the first time in the general election, the three candidates for governor of Kentucky will debate tonight.Democratic incumbent Steve Beshear,…
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate David Williams is on WFPL this hour for a news special. Williams is talking with WFPL's Phillip Bailey and Rick Howlett…
-
Independent candidate for governor Gatewood Galbraith says he would support lifting Kentucky's constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage, but he…
-
In a terse press release, Lexington attorney Gatewood Galbraith's communications director Nicole Bartlett criticizes the state's two major newspapers for…
-
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on the Big Four Bridge today. Construction will now begin on re-decking the old railroad bridge across the Ohio…
-
Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is selling surplus state property again. This time it’s a vacant lot in Frankfort.Since taking office in 2007, Gov. Beshear…