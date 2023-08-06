Who will be Indiana’s next poet laureate? Nominations are open

The commission wants a poet who is community-oriented, uplifts the state and has a clear creative voice.

As the state’s poet laureate, the recipient will try to connect people throughout the state with their work and be an advocate for all the arts.

“The State Poet Laureate Program is important to Indiana because it brings a face, a personality and a voice to the art of poetry that can then be shared and brought to all corners of the state for enjoyment, inspiration and education,” said current poet laureate Matthew Graham in a news release.

The Indiana Arts Commission is accepting applications and nominations for consideration.

People can nominate poets for the role until Aug. 11. Poets can apply themselves until Sept. 5.

Once the application and nomination processes are complete, the Indiana Arts Commission will assemble a six-person panel to select the state’s new poet laureate.

The new poet laureate will serve a two-year term beginning January 2024.

