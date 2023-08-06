© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Who will be Indiana’s next poet laureate? Nominations are open

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published August 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Indiana is looking for its next poet laureate. Applications and nomination forms are open through early September.

The Indiana Arts Commission is searching for the state’s next poet laureate. Nomination and application forms are open through early September.

The commission wants a poet who is community-oriented, uplifts the state and has a clear creative voice.

As the state’s poet laureate, the recipient will try to connect people throughout the state with their work and be an advocate for all the arts.

“The State Poet Laureate Program is important to Indiana because it brings a face, a personality and a voice to the art of poetry that can then be shared and brought to all corners of the state for enjoyment, inspiration and education,” said current poet laureate Matthew Graham in a news release.

The Indiana Arts Commission is accepting applications and nominations for consideration.

People can nominate poets for the role until Aug. 11. Poets can apply themselves until Sept. 5.

Once the application and nomination processes are complete, the Indiana Arts Commission will assemble a six-person panel to select the state’s new poet laureate.

The new poet laureate will serve a two-year term beginning January 2024.

Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
