Residents invited to weigh in on future of closed Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools in meetings this month

Algonquin and Camp Taylor’s pools closed at the start of summer.

In June, the city said it expected work to start on both pools after the season.

Now city officials are soliciting public input on the future of both pools, including what improvements and amenities they want to see.

Jason Canuel, Assistant Director of Metro Parks, said the city plans to use $9.5 million from federal and local funds to essentially replace the pools due to years of disrepair.

“We’re moving to replace them because they’re beyond renovating. The goal of these meetings are to find out what residents want their pools to be like,” he said.

Canuel said he especially wants to hear from people aged 12 to 18. “I’d like to know why are they going to the pool? Are they going there to float and splash around? Are they interested in playing basketball in the water?” he said.

Algonquin is the only public pool in west Louisville. In July, some residents received YMCA and Kentucky Kingdom passes from the city after public frustration over the pool’s closure ahead of summer break.

Edmund Robinson, president of the local advocacy group Algonquin Community United, hopes residents can urge the city to improve pool access.

“Even though they weren't doing their part and they were supposed to from the beginning, but now we’re paying attention. Hopefully it gets resolved, especially with our tax money,” he said.

Metro Council allocated $6 million last year toward rebuilding Algonquin's pool and Camp Taylor Memorial Park's Norton Pool in southeast Louisville. Both pools have faced closures in previous years due to poor conditions.

District 10 Council Member Pat Mulvihill, a Democrat whose district includes Camp Taylor, said he’s hoping to hear actionable and realistic ideas from residents.

“Anything would be an improvement to what it is. It’s just a big hole in the ground. Our office is aware that maybe some folks don’t even want a swimming pool, so we’re just trying to hear from residents on what they want,” he said.

But Canuel said it’s important to make sure all Louisvillians have public pool access.

“By taking a pool away from a few folks that don’t want it, you’re taking it away from a large population that does use the pool,” he said.

City officials said residents can give feedback at the dates and locations below.

