News

City offers swim passes to west Louisville residents affected by pool closure

Louisville Public Media | By Divya Karthikeyan
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT
Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks behind a lectern with the seal of the city of Louisville on it. Other people stand to his side. They are outside with green trees in view behind them.
Divya Karthikeyan
/
LPM
Mayor Craig Greenberg announcing summer passes for west Louisville residents impacted by the Algonquin pool closure.

Weeks after Algonquin pool closed for the summer, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the city has partnered with community organizations to provide summer passes to west Louisville residents. Free and discounted passes will be distributed starting next week.

At the Algonquin basketball court Thursday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg alongside District 1 Council Member Tammy Hawkins announced the city has partnered with YMCA of Greater Louisville and Kentucky Kingdom to provide free and discounted summer activity passes and memberships to families in west Louisville.

This comes after Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation closed the Algonquin pool for renovations. It’s the only public pool in west Louisville, and Greenberg acknowledged it hasn’t been renovated since 2004.

The city announced 200 free family passes to the YMCA on West Broadway and 800 discounted passes to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay to be distributed over the next week.

“Metro government is providing access to swimming pools, and other amenities for children and families who would otherwise be coming here to enjoy Algonquin Park and the pool here at Algonquin Park,” he said.

To make sure transportation isn’t a barrier, TARC is offering unlimited free passes to families.

Algonquin resident Clarissa Dorsey says it’s good news for kids who’re just getting their foot in the water.

“Keeping the kids busy, and not giving them the opportunity to think about ugly things to do. It helps them to develop mentally and physically,” she said.

Council Member Tammy Hawkins, a Democrat, said she would work with the ACE Project, Algonquin community leaders and Central Adults Learn-To-Swim, but said they don’t have specific details about how the passes will get in the hands of people who want to use them.

Algonquin residents interested in a summer pass can contact Hawkins’ office directly at (502) 574-1101.

Greenberg said he’d provide more information about upgrades and renovations to the Algonquin pool in an announcement Tuesday.

Metro Council had allocated $6 million from leftover federal ARPA funds last year toward rebuilding Algonquin's pool and Camp Taylor Memorial Park's Norton Pool in southeast Louisville, which is also closed this summer.

Divya Karthikeyan
Divya is LPM's Race & Equity Reporter. Email Divya at dkarthikeyan@lpm.org.
