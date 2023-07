New candidates join the race to represent Southern Indiana

Only a handful of Southern Indiana seats were contested in the primary, but November’s ballots are turning out to be more robust. Still, some will run without challengers.

New candidates added to the rosters include Democrats and Republicans to fill vacancies voters saw on the May ballots. Officials also held a caucus to choose candidates for Greenville Town Council members.

Libertarian parties in Clark and Floyd counties held conventions to select candidates to run in the general election.

Clark County officials are still verifying petition signatures for Christopher James Webb, who’s seeking to run as an Independent for a Utica Town Council seat.

Scott Blair, who’s in his third term as an Independent in New Albany City Council District 6, recently announced he’ll be running as a Republican for the seat in the general election. He’ll face Democrat Jo Krause-Graves. There were no primary candidates for the District 6 race in May.

New Albany Democratic incumbent Mayor Jeff Gahan beat newcomer Dylan Rash in the primary and will face Republican Ed Clere, a longtime state Representative, in the fall. Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, a Democrat, will face challenger Republican Ruthie Jackson. Neither were opposed in the primary.

Republican incumbent Mike Moore remains uncontested for the Jeffersonville mayor’s race.

Election Day is November 7. To register to vote or check registration status, visit indianavoters.in.gov. The deadline to register is Oct. 10.

For more information, check with voter registration offices in Clark and Floyd counties.

Southern Indiana candidates (those marked with an asterisk are incumbents):

New Albany

Mayor — Jeff Gahan (Democrat)*, Edward D. (Ed) Clere (Republican)

City Clerk — Vicki Glotzbach (Democrat)*, Andrew Nicholson (Libertarian), Tracy Lynn Skaggs (Republican)

City Council, At-Large — Stefanie Griffith (Republican)*, Jay Papp (Republican), Scott W. Whalen (Republican), Maury Goldberg (Democrat), Don Unruh (Democrat), Elaine Gunterman-Murphy (Democrat), Josh “JT” Turner (Libertarian)*

City Council, District 1 — Jennie Collier (Democrat)*, David C. Betz (Republican)

City Council, District 2 — Adam T. Dickey (Democrat)*, Dan Coffey (Republican), Jeffery Mayott (Libertarian)

City Council, District 3 — Greg H. Phipps (Democrat)*, Darrell L. Neeley (Republican)

City Council, District 4 — Christopher FitzGerald (Democrat), David Aebersold (Republican)

City Council, District 5 — Louise Gohmann (Democrat), Ross N. Heinz (Republican)

City Council, District 6 — Scott Blair (Republican)*, Jo Krause-Graves (Democrat)

Georgetown

Town Council, District 1 — Jason Parrish (Republican)

Town Council, District 2 — Matt Nolan (Republican)

Town Council, District 3 — Doug Wacker (Republican)

Greenville

Town Council, District 1 — Skip Powell (Republican)*

Town Council, District 2 — Kyle Kruer (Republican)*

Town Council, District 3 — Greg Redden (Republican)*

Charlestown

Mayor — Treva Hodges ( Democrat)*, Ruthie Jackson (Republican)

City Clerk-Treasurer — Donna Coomer (Republican)*

City Council, At-Large — Chuck Deaton (Republican), Rick Cannon (Democrat)

City Council, District A — Bo Bertram (Republican)*,

City Council, District B — Ronald Blevins Jr. (Republican)

City Council District C — BJ Steele (Republican)*

City Council, District D — Brian Hester (Republican)*

Clarksville

Clerk-Treasurer — Ron Deatrick (Democrat), Aaron “A.D.” Stonecipher (Republican)

Town Court Judge — James “Jimmie” Guilfoyle (Democrat)*

Town Council, At-Large — Bob McEwen (Democrat), Janne Newland (Democrat), David (Red) Worrall (Republican), Jennifer Voignier (Republican)*, Russell “Russ” Brooksbank (Libertarian)

Town Council, District 1 — Tony Munich (Democrat), Tim Hauber (Republican)*, Greg Hertzsch (Libertarian)

Town Council, District 2 — Adam Rayborn (Democrat), Darci Schiller (Republican)

Town Council, District 3 — Ryan Ramsey (Democrat)*, Sally Clyatt Stock (Republican)

Town Council, District 4 — Karen Henderson (Democrat), Jamie Hudgins (Republican)

Town Council, District 5 — Laura DeMent (Democrat), Bob Stotts (Republican)

Jeffersonville

Mayor — Mike Moore (Republican)*

City Clerk-Treasurer — Lisa Gill (Republican)*

City Council, At-Large — Scott Hawkins (Republican)*, Matt Owen (Republican)*, Malinda Colvin Mackenzie (Republican), John Perkins (Democrat), Jacky Snelling (Democrat), Evan Stoner (Democrat)

City Council, District 1 — Dustin T. White (Democrat)*

City Council, District 2 — Bill Burns (Republican)*

City Council, District 3 — Joe Paris (Republican)*, Amy Michelle Semones (Democrat)

City Council, District 4 — Scott Anderson (Republican)*, Albert J. Frazier Jr. (Democrat)

City Council, District 5 — Donnie Croft (Republican)*, Donna Reed (Democrat)

City Council, District 6 — Steve Webb (Republican)*

Sellersburg

Town Clerk-Treasurer — Michelle Miller (Republican)*

Town Council, At-Large — Matthew J. Czarnecki (Republican)*, Nancy McDevitt (Democrat)

Town Council, District 1 — Scott McVoy (Republican)*

Town Council, District 2 — Randall Mobley (Republican)*

Town Council, District 3 — Brad Amos (Republican)*

Town Council, District 4 — Bill Conlin (Republican), Terry Langford (Democrat)*

Utica

Town Clerk-Treasurer — Patrick Glotzbach (Republican)

Town Council — Robbie DeArk (Democrat), Shelly Gaither (Democrat)*, Steve Long (Democrat)*, Gregory C. Morrison (Democrat), Wayne Spencer (Democrat), Greg Dennis (Republican), Frankie Garrett (Republican), Tim McDonald (Republican), Kasey A. Noel (Republican), Pam Watson (Republican), Christopher James Webb (Independent)