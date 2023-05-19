A man died while in custody of the Harrison County, Indiana jail

Indiana State Police said, in a news release, corrections officers found Kepley unresponsive in his communal cell when they delivered breakfast around 6 a.m. Thursday.

He was given emergency aid and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Kepley was arrested Wednesday after first responders treated him for an overdose. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said he was given two doses of naloxone — an opioid overdose antidote — which revived him.

Smith said Kepley refused further medical attention, but when police discovered he had outstanding warrants they arrested him and took him to get checked out at Harrison County Hospital. Smith said Kepley was there around two hours and was medically cleared to go to jail.

Kepley was also preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent.

Smith said he is ready for more answers on what caused the man’s death to be able to tell his family. He said Kepley did not have any medical complaints while at the jail.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

