Civil case involving former New Albany officer set for mediation

A woman who briefly worked as a confidential informant with the New Albany Police Department filed the case in state court last year.

She alleges that she was coerced into sex acts with Adam Schneider under threat of arrest and prosecution “in his capacity as” a New Albany police officer and security guard at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.

Along with Schneider, the suit also lists as defendants other unnamed officers, the City of New Albany, Baptist Healthcare System Inc. and K4 Security LLC, which has contracted with the hospital on security.

Attorneys for the woman say in court filings that she was made to perform the sex acts in view of the hospital’s surveillance system and without her knowledge of any cameras.

She said she’s suffered bodily and severe emotional injury and is seeking court costs, punitive damages and any other relief the court deems she’s entitled to.

In January, the plaintiff’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss Baptist Healthcare from the lawsuit, saying in the filing that the plaintiff had determined the hospital system “is not an essential party to her claim.”

She later withdrew that when K4 Security said they intended to name Baptist as a non-party defendant in the case.

The parties are set for mediation Nov. 8, with trial to move forward if a settlement is not reached.

In March, Baptist filed a motion for summary judgment asking the judge to dismiss the claims against them “on the grounds that there are no genuine issues as to any material facts as to the plaintiff’s claims against the defendant.”

A hearing on that motion is set for June 8 in Floyd Superior Court 3.

Schneider has also faced criminal charges in Floyd County related to the confidential informant. He pleaded guilty in December 2021 to a class A misdemeanor for interference with reporting of a crime and a level 6 felony for official misconduct. Investigators say during a traffic stop, he made it appear as though methamphetamine belonging to the informant belonged to the other passenger.

He was sentenced to 730 days, with 726 days suspended and two days jail credit.

The former officer also faces two level 6 felonies for voyeurism in Clark County, following information police discovered while investigating Schneider’s phone as part of the Floyd County case.

He’s accused of secretly filming two women who were changing clothes at a boutique his then wife operated out of their home.

