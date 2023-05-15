Louisville residents can weigh on on police chief search in virtual town halls this week

City officials hired a third-party consulting firm earlier this year to conduct a national candidate search. At the town halls, Justin Doll, senior consultant at Public Sector Search & Consulting, will ask residents asked what qualities they want to see in the next leader of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is the interim chief who took over after Erika Shields resigned in January.

In a press release, Mayor Craig Greenberg's office said it received more than 1,100 responses to an online survey regarding the police chief search as of Friday.

There will be two town halls:



Monday, May 15 from 6-7 p.m. Join via Zoom. The passcode is 502828.

Saturday, May 20 from 3-4 p.m. Join via Zoom. The passcode is 791792.

Residents who don’t have internet access can join the Zoom meetings at any public library. Four branches are "making space available to participate," according to the press release: