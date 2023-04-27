Louisville mayor centers gun violence reduction in 2024 budget proposal

The $1.1 billion budget plan, which covers fiscal year 2023-2024, indicates previous deficit forecasts may have been overblown. Greenberg proposed an operating budget that would increase 3.5% for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Following two mass shootings in Louisville this month, Greenberg put gun violence prevention and public safety at the center of the proposal to Metro Council – his first as mayor.

His budget includes a $230,000 investment to turn the existing Group Violence Intervention program into its own department, in an effort to reduce violent crime across the city.

Greenberg is also hoping to devote an additional $500,000 to 911 call deflection. Louisville recently expanded that service, which allows providers other than police to respond to 911 calls.

“To build a safer, stronger, and healthier city, we must focus on reducing the amount of gun violence in our city,” Greenberg said to reporters earlier Thursday.

Greenberg’s budget shifts more money to the police department, following a recent Department of Justice report that found systemic civil rights violations at LMPD. The increase to LMPD’s budget includes additional trainers and warrant specialists that Greenberg said will help the department “comply with those reforms and improvements” highlighted in the DOJ report.

Greenberg also pointed to proposed funding to create a Gang Resistance Education Training Program for children in Jefferson County Public Schools, as well as new victim services positions, as part of the plan’s community engagement strategy.

“We want police officers in their daily life to be more engaged in the community,” Greenberg said.

Under the proposal, the city would invest $1 million for LMPD digital recruiting efforts.

Greenberg also highlighted affordable housing as a key component of his public safety agenda. His budget includes $15 million for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, as well as $2 million for small developer affordable housing preservation.

Greenberg said he sees affordable housing as a crucial part of making the city safer.

Among Greenberg’s economic development priorities under this proposal is to create a new grocery store incentive program, to encourage grocery stores to open locations in parts of the city that currently lack them – including west Louisville, south central Louisville and downtown neighborhoods.

“It is time that neighborhoods in Louisville that are food deserts have real grocery stores,” Greenberg said.

This story will be updated.