© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Wildfire burning in Kentucky’s Natural Bridge State Park

Louisville Public Media | By Ryan Van Velzer
Published April 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
A wildfire in Estill County on Nov. 8, 2022.
Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet
/
A previouswildfire burning in Estill County.

More than 100 acres of forest has burned in the Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Nature Preserve in Slade, Kentucky.

Nearly 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at one of Kentucky’s most popular outdoor recreation areas. The Division of Forestry says the region's cliff lines and natural arches make for challenging conditions to control the fire.

“Hand crews with fire rakes have to construct containment lines while maneuvering in, around, and sometimes over cliffs,” State Forester Brandon Howard said.

Strong winds pushed the fire outside containment lines Tuesday. Firefighters will focus first on stopping the fire’s spread, before returning to extinguish any remaining smoldering materials.

All of the trails and most parking lots remain closed at The Natural Bridge State Resort Park. The Red River Gorge remains unaffected and open for all activities.

Threats from wildfires are typically higher from mid-February through April in Kentucky. As of Tuesday, at least 10 wildfires have occurred amid the spring forest fire hazard season.

Meteorologists predict dry conditions through Thursday before an approaching cold front moves in. For updates on park conditions, visit the state’s website.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News
Ryan Van Velzer
Ryan Van Velzer is WFPL's Energy and Environment Reporter. Email Ryan at rvanvelzer@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryan Van Velzer