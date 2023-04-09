Spring Street Fest returns to downtown Jeffersonville this weekend

Over the past few years, Chris Palmer and Dan Mahony have carved out a spot in downtown Jeffersonville that’s become a draw to people across Southern Indiana and Louisville.

The two operate the bar The Alcove and Bad Cat Boutique , and now collaborate with Hannah Uhl at the recently opened L.O.S. Vibes Market next door. This week, they’re inviting people to celebrate the neighborhood and the season with the second annual Spring Street Fest.

“The big thing that we're pushing for here is just a major sense of community in downtown Jeffersonville,” Palmer said. “And as it has grown over the past five years, we feel like there's more and more to celebrate.”

The festivities start at noon and will include food trucks, drinks, live music and local art vendors — ranging from woodworking to painters and photographers.

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., bands The Jesse Lees, Appalatin, Southern Sirens, The Aesthetic and Eagle Johnson will play the main stage.

The 21 and over crowd can continue in the revelry with an after party at The Alcove with more live music from The Daddy Sisters and Shitfire.

Palmer said hosting the street festivals with support of the city and local sponsors is another way the business owners actively try to be part of — and give back to — the community. They’re also involved in city sponsored and local events like Southern Indiana Pride, and they sponsor self-defense courses and donate a percentage of alcohol sales each month to Feed Louisville , an organization which helps the area’s unhoused population meet their basic daily needs.

“I think that part of it is like, yeah, we get to have a good time for a living, but we desperately want to make sure that we are doing our part to make our community a better place,” Palmer said.

For more information about Spring Street Fest visit the event page or The Alcove’s page on Facebook.

