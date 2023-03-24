CenterPoint Energy responds to citations related to Southern Indiana carbon monoxide leaks

CenterPoint Energy issued its response this week to a state report that found the company committed probable violations related to carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana in December.

In a report released last month the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) listed four probable violations . More than 100 residents and businesses reported gas issues starting Christmas Eve, and at least four people were hospitalized.

The IURC said CenterPoint failed to properly heat liquid propane before adding it to the natural gas system, a practice CenterPoint said it uses during extreme cold.

The commission also said the company failed to keep records showing it was in compliance with procedures for handling abnormal operations and didn’t report the incidents to the state in a timely manner.

CenterPoint did not dispute those three violations and outlined ways they’re changing protocols to prevent future incidents.

The company disagreed with the fourth violation — that it failed to properly train and maintain relationships with local first responders in case of emergencies. In the response, CenterPoint said they “regularly engage in communication with public officials and emergency response agencies.”

Prior to the IURC’s notice of probable violations last month, CenterPoint admitted fault in the incident , after contracting with a third party to review records.

