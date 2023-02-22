Utility regulators cite CenterPoint Energy for four violations in Southern Ind. carbon monoxide issues

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) has released a report finding that CenterPoint Energy committed multiple violations related to reports of carbon monoxide and other gas issues in Southern Indiana in December.

More than 100 residents and businesses reported issues starting Christmas Eve, with at least four people hospitalized. The report outlines four probable violations by CenterPoint, which supplies natural gas to Southern Indiana, leading up to and in the aftermath of the incident.

It says the company failed to heat liquid propane to the proper temperature before adding it to the natural gas system, keep records showing they were in compliance with procedures for handling abnormal operations, and report the issue to state officials in a timely manner.

The IURC also found that CenterPoint failed to train and maintain a liaison with local first responders on any potential emergencies and how to respond.

CenterPoint has 30 days to respond to the notice of potential violations, which could carry a maximum penalty of $125,000.

CenterPoint previously said they add propane to supplement the system during extreme weather events, like the low temperatures that weekend. In the days following the incident, the company claimed the issues were likely due to improper ventilation and appliances stressed by the cold.

Earlier this month, CenterPoint admitted fault in the incident after contracting with a third party to review records.

Reporter Ryan Van Velzer contributed to this story.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec, Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.