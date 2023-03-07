In annual address, Mayor Moore says Jeffersonville is poised for growth

Moore said in 2022, Jeffersonville saw more than $80 million in new investment.

The city’s planning and zoning department approved more than 2 million square feet of projects at the River Ridge Commerce Center, and hundreds of new residential developments.

“We expect 2023 to be another strong year as well,” he said. “That’s why we remain committed to ensuring we are focusing on responsible, impactful growth throughout the city.”

Moore focused on quality of life in his address. He touted projects including a $2.3 million Next Level Trails grant to complete the city’s portion of the Ohio River Greenway, and an upcoming walking trail along Utica Pike from Allison to Six Mile lanes.

The mayor also announced plans for Falls Landing, a new two-acre open lawn space at the city’s NoCo Arts & Cultural District, which include an outdoor event area.

To keep up with growth in the eastern part of the city, leaders have secured around $30 million toward the $45 million wastewater expansion, which he said is expected to double the capacity there by 2025 without raising sewer rates. Of that, $12 million comes from River Ridge and around another $17 million in state and federal dollars.

A new $750,000 operations center within the Jeffersonville Police headquarters on 10th Street is expected to be finished this summer, which will include space for a secondary dispatch center in case of an emergency.

Other projects include the planning phase for what’s next with the former Jeffboat property along the Ohio River. The city is partnering with American Commercial Barge Line on a master plan for redevelopment

Moore said the work by city leaders “is transforming Jeffersonville into a city that others admire and want to emulate, where families want to live and raise their kids, one where businesses want to invest, and one where people want to call home,” he said.

“I'm excited because we have built a foundation that will foster progress and prosperity for years to come. Let us now harness that momentum and energy to take Jeffersonville even further for the next generation.”

