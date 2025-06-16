Being Grounded By Dad Didn't Stop Sheri Streeter from Making A Punk Rock Anthem

Louisville singer/songwriter Sheri Streeter made a punk rock anthem with their new song "You Can't Take That Away From Me" reminiscent of a Throwing Muses or Belly tune. Co-written by Cadillac Young of Shitfire, it harkens back to a time of being grounded by her late father who would ban her from music knowing that would be sufficient punishment for whatever offense she commited. But ultimately he indavertently helped create even more music. Sheri explains:

"Okay, so I didn't exactly hate my dad---I actually loved him very much and was super close to him when I was young and learned to play guitar on his acoustic. But we butted heads a lot when I was in my teens and twenties, and some our biggest fights ended in him taking music away from me. Still, I was a daddy's girl, so when he died, I stopped playing guitar for three years and questioned whether I ever really wanted to be a musician for myself or if I had just done it for my father's love and approval.

After I reclaimed my musical identity and autonomy, I knew I would have to write about him to get past this block, but I didn't want it to be a sad song. So, when Mike (Hunter Stewart) sent me an alternative track to put vocals to, I decided to lean into how angry I was with my dad back then with all the bratty, mean, you-can't-take-that-back shit I wanted to say to him when I felt powerless as a kid.

The collaboration is part of a special project in which three local vocalists (me, Cadillac Young, and Rob Pennington) wrote different songs to the same musical stem. Special thanks to Luke Stevens for playing drums, Ryan Patterson for the artwork, Dave Chale for this mix (we have an alternate mix from Chyppe Crosby coming out later), Shelley Anderson for the master, and Kate Wakefield for helping me find my voice again. My late father Glynn Streeter took the cover art photo of me as a kid."

"You Can't Take That Away From Me" is now streaming.