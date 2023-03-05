© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

New KMAC Museum exhibition examines the relationship between fiber arts and technology

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published March 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
Pieces from the "Holding Pattern" exhibition, which highlights the relationship between fiber arts and technology, line white walls in a museum.
Aditi Kannan
/
KMAC Museum
Pieces from the "Holding Patter" exhibition highlight the connection and shared history between fiber arts and technology.

Technology has made it easier for society to record and store information. A new exhibition at the KMAC Museum shows how fiber arts paved the way for this modern digital existence.

Holding Pattern” demonstrates how fiber arts have historically been used as means to capture and relay information. Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville (TSA GVL), an artist-run curatorial collective with several hubs across the country, put together the exhibition for KMAC Museum.

“The show pretty much posits two things: that fiber arts are a technology and … they've always held the same value that our most valuable technologies have today, which is the ability to hold story, hold meaning, hold understanding,” former TSA GVL member Jennifer Oladipo said.

030323_Holding Pattern_Keysha Rivera 1_by Aditi Kannan.jpeg
Aditi Kannan
/
KMAC Museum
Work by Keysha Rivera

The exhibition includes work from six artists — Danielle Burke, April Dauscha, Nneka Kai, Elysia Mann, Keysha Rivera and Skye Tafoya — all of whom apply fiber arts in different ways to show its relationship with technology.

Kelsey Sheaffer, an artist and TSA GVL member, said the region has a connection to the fiber arts.

“The southeast does have a really vibrant history of textile work, of quilts, of mill and weaving. The materials are grown here,” Sheaffer said.

The exhibition shows not only how fiber arts work together with modern technology but also how they have contributed to advancements in the past.

“It is actually true that fiber technologies have given way to digital computation technology,” said Tiffany Calvert, a TSA GVL member and University of Louisville associate professor. “The Jacquard loom punch card technology led to modern computation.”

The curators of “Holding Pattern” say fiber arts’ influence in the world of fine arts has also been discounted. Oladipo said that’s because of the people associated with them.

Art involving fabric — weaving, sewing and quilting — is heavily associated with women and homemaking, and that’s led to it not being taken as seriously as other art forms.

“There’s definitely a gendered aspect to it,” Oladipo said. “It’s just accidental that the show was all women. But that's just definitely a part of it. That is unfortunate.”

030323_Holding Pattern_Keysha Rivera 2_by Aditi Kannan.jpeg
Aditi Kannan
/
KMAC Museum
Work by Keysha Rivera

Calvert said KMAC’s mission of combining craft art with contemporary art makes it the perfect location for this exhibition.

“That really converges with a conversation, at least over the past 20 years, about really considering craft inclusively in artmaking,” Calvert said.

“Holding Pattern” runs at the KMAC Museum through April 15.

Tags
News artsKentucky
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones
Related Content