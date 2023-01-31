© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Icy roads cause crashes, school cancellations in Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By Ryan Van Velzer
Published January 31, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST
Ice on a road and sidewalk in front of an intersection with a stop sign and a building under construction
Ryan Van Velzer
/
LPM
Ice left on the ground after someone scraped their vehicle on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023 in Louisville.

A glaze of ice, snow and sleet accumulated across Louisville overnight Monday leading to traffic accidents and school closures.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to more than 30 accidents including a jackknifed semi truck along Interstate 71 South and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The interstate has since reopened.

Amid the freezing forecast, Jefferson County Public Schools called off classes for a “traditional snow day,” according to a tweet from the district. Other local school systems also closed for the day.

As much as a tenth of an inch of ice accumulated across Louisville overnight, according to meteorologist Jessica Lee with the National Weather Service of Louisville.

“So we did see some minor ice, some areas had minor sleet accumulation, some had minor snow on top,” Lee said. “So it’s just kind of a wintry mix.”

Freezing temperatures and light icy drizzle are likely to hang around through much of the day.

Ice storms often break limbs off trees and down power lines, but few outages were reported overnight.

Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities reported only 67 customers without power as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Across the state, fewer than 10,000 customers lost power, according to poweroutage.us.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 41 degrees. There’s the possibility of light rain and freezing drizzle back in the forecast Thursday.

News
Ryan Van Velzer
Ryan Van Velzer is WFPL's Energy and Environment Reporter. Email Ryan at rvanvelzer@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryan Van Velzer