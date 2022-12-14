© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week 'In Conversation': Avoiding holiday scams

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published December 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Alyza Enriquez
The Gender Spectrum Collection

Emails. Calls. Texts. Social media. All are easy entry points for scammers to try to get your money this time of the year.

Or maybe you’re doing some holiday shopping online, you pay, and your items never show up. The FBI says that’s one of the biggest scams to look out for this time of year.

This week on “In Conversation,” experts who tell us how scams work, how to spot one, and how to protect yourself from getting a bite in the wallet as you try to shop and celebrate the Winter holidays.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Call us with your questions at 502-814-TALK.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson