Jeff Brohm officially named University of Louisville football head coach

Jeff Brohm is the University of Louisville’s new head football coach.

He was offered the role after U of L former head coach Scott Satterfield departed the team to accept a head coach position at the University of Cincinnati.

Rumors about Brohm's appointment began Wednesday with sources saying he was in the process of finalizing a contract with U of L athletic director Josh Heird.

“Simply put, Jeff gives this program the best chance to succeed,” Heird said at a news conference announcing the hire Thursday. “Jeff is a proven winner.”

Heird said Brohm checks all the boxes he was looking for in U of L’s next head coach.

“I said earlier this week that we would work quickly and tirelessly to identify a tremendous leader for our program, who understood the history of Louisville football and who would be committed long-term to this school and this community. There’s not another coach in America who fulfills those requirements like Jeff Brohm,” Heird said.

Brohm comes to U of L most recently from Purdue University where he's been head coach since 2017. His record there is 36-34. This year, he led the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Conference West before they fell to Michigan in the conference championship.

Brohm's position at U of L marks a return to his hometown and his collegiate alma mater. Brohm played as the Cardinal's quarterback.

“This is not a job to me: This has been a way of life since I was born,” Brohm said at Thursday’s news conference. “In my career, I have coached in many places, some near some far. But I never really left Louisville. My heart was always here.”

He said he has been overwhelmed by how the city and university have welcomed him and his family.

Brohm previously coached at U of L in various positions following his seven-year NFL career, which ended in 2000.

Going forward, Brohm said he has high hopes for leading the program toward success and building a team that accomplishes that goal.

“I cannot really express what this opportunity means to me and my family, but I feel your support and it will drive us to coach and lead this program for you and get us to fulfill its promise,” Brohm said.

Brohm will officially begin in his role as head coach on Friday.

His contract is for six years, with a base salary of $5 million. He is slated to receive yearly payments, which increase the longer he stays at the university. Additional bonuses could be awarded based on the team’s success both on the field and in the classroom.

This story has been updated.