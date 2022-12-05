Cincinnati hires Louisville's Satterfield as football coach

The University of Cincinnati tweeted Monday morning that it has hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next football coach.

Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati.

Satterfield replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.

The Cardinals’ disappointing start to the season fueled speculation that Satterfield would be fired at midseason. That was before Louisville won 31-to-17 at Virginia to begin its second-half surge toward bowl eligibility.

Cincinnati is expected to formally introduce Satterfield as coach Monday afternoon.