News

AP source: Louisville to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as football coach

Louisville Public Media | By Gary B. Graves, Associated Press
Published December 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST
The University of Louisville logo and cardinal mascot are affixed to a white wall.
Louisville Public Media
Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next football coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head football coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized.

Brohm would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati’s coach.

The Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback Brohm is 66-44 lifetime and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West title this season before the Boilermakers (8-5) lost to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship game.

Tags
News University of LouisvilleU of L football
Gary B. Graves, Associated Press
See stories by Gary B. Graves, Associated Press
