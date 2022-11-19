© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion bans head to the Supreme Court

By Ryland Barton, Divya Karthikeyan
Published November 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20221118164025-KPD111822PODCAST.mp3[/embed]

This week in Kentucky politics…

The Supreme Court heard a challenge to Kentucky’s abortion bans. Lawmakers are now considering adding exceptions to the bans, though some Republicans aren't interested.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced an executive order legalizing possession and use of medical cannabis from other states.

And U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge to his leadership position.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan and Ryland Barton have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Tags
News Kentucky Politics
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content