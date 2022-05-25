Stephanie Wolf came to LPM from Colorado Public Radio, where she also covered arts and culture. Her stories have aired nationally on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here & Now, as well as PRI's The World. In 2021, she spent two months reporting in Germany as an Arthur F. Burns Fellow through the International Center for Journalists. Before picking up a microphone and field recorder, Stephanie was a professional ballet dancer. She danced with Wonderbound (formerly Ballet Nouveau Colorado), the Metropolitan Opera, James Sewell Ballet and Minnesota Ballet. Stephanie graduated from St. Mary’s College of California through a program that allowed her to earn her college degree in conjunction with her performing career.

Email Stephanie at swolf@lpm.org.