Here's a map showing how Louisvillians voted for mayor

By Justin Hicks
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST
11092022_LouisvilleMayor_ElectionPrecinctMap_Justin Hicks
While Democrat Craig Greenberg clinched urban areas in his Louisville mayoral win, Republican Bill Dieruf was favored on the county's edges.

Residents of Louisville and Jefferson County took to the polls on Tuesday to pick a new mayor.

Based on unofficial election results, it appears Democrat Craig Greenberg handily won over voters in neighborhoods near downtown and the West End, as far south as Shively. Greenberg also won precincts as far south as Newburg and as far east as Fincastle. Ultimately, Greenberg received 143,717 votes for about 52% of the reported total.

Republican candidate Bill Dieruf was a heavy favorite in more suburban precincts around the edges of Jefferson County. He received 128,674 votes, or about 46%.

Out of the seven other candidates for mayor, Martina Nichols Kunnecke received the most votes. However, they came nowhere near the established party candidates, receiving just 1,689 votes for about 1% of all ballots cast.

Justin Hicks
Justin is LPM's Data Reporter. Email Justin at jhicks@lpm.org.
