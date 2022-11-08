Election 2022: Results from Kentucky

Last updated at 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 9.



Key items on the ballot this year were the Louisville mayor’s race, a constitutional amendment that could affect abortion access and other state and local elections.

Anti-abortion constitutional amendment measure appears to fail

Initial results show Kentucky voters rejecting a ballot initiative that would have made it harder to challenge abortion laws in the state.

As of 2:00 a.m. the Associated Press showed the amendment’s opponents leading supporters by about 70,000 votes.



Republicans extend presence in General Assembly

Republicans padded their majorities in the Kentucky Legislature. Initial results show they'll have 80 seats in the 100-member House of Representatives and 31 in the 38-member Senate.



Democrats to maintain control of Louisville Metro Council

Democrats will retain control of the Louisville Metro Council, with most incumbents projected to have secured their seats for another four years.

Democrat Keisha Dorsey of District 3, as well as Republicans Kevin Kramer of District 11 and Anthony Piagentini of District 19 ran unopposed.

New faces include Democrats Tammy Hawkins and Jennifer Chappell as well as Republican Jeff Hudson, who ran unchallenged in Districts 1, 15 and 23.

Other newcomers Republicans Dan Seum Jr. and Khalil “Charlie” Batshon are projected to have unseated Democratic incumbents Mark Fox in District 13 and Amy Holton Steward of District 25.

Preliminary results show Democrats Andrew Owen, son of former Metro Council President Tom Owen, and longtime educator Betsy Ruhe will replace retiring Council Members Bill Hollander of District 9 and Nicole George of District 21 — both Democrats.

The State Board of Elections will certify results later this month.



Incumbents retain Jefferson County School Board seats

Incumbents swept all four Jefferson County Board of Education races on the ballot Tuesday, signaling voters’ satisfaction with the direction of the state’s largest public school system.

Each incumbent drew at least one challenger backed by local conservative groups opposed to mask mandates, remote learning and other issues around race and gender that became resonant with some conservatives nationally.



Greenberg claims victory in Louisville mayoral race

Businessman and Democrat Craig Greenberg will take the reins of Louisville Metro Government in January after beating Republican opponent Bill Dieruf in the race for mayor. This is according to preliminary results from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The State Board of Elections will certify results later this month.



Greenberg will replace outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, who was constitutionally term-limited after serving for the past 12 years.

McGarvey wins election to replace retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth

Democrat Morgan McGarvey is the projected winner of the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth. He beat Republican Stuart Ray and is slated to represent Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Comer secures re-election to U.S. House of Representatives

According to the Associated Press, Republican James Comer has been re-elected to a fourth term serving Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Should Republicans take control of the House, Comer would become chair of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee. He's said he would use the position to investigate President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Paul cements third term representing Ky. in the U.S. Senate

The Associated Press has declared Republican Rand Paul won the race to represent Kentucky in the United States Senate. His opponent, Charles Booker, is the first Black Democrat in Kentucky to be nominated for U.S. Senate nomination. Polls are now closed across Kentucky and preliminary results are coming in.

Kentucky polls are officially closed

The first batch of results have come in from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. The 40,354 tallied votes came from residents who voted early and those who mailed their ballots in. In the Louisville Metro mayor's race, Democrat and businessman Craig Greenberg took an early lead with 22,750 votes. Republican Bill Dieruf, the outgoing nonpartisan mayor of Jeffersontown, currently has 16,632 votes. Counties across Kentucky began counting early voting and absentee ballots this morning at 8 a.m. local time.

Yasmine Jumaa, Roberto Roldan, Divya Karthikeyan, Jess Clark, Breya Jones, Aprile Rickert, Ryland Barton and Amina Elahi contributed reporting.