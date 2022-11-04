© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This week on ‘In Conversation’: Election 2022

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published November 4, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT
110320 Election Day_22
A "Vote Here" sign guides voters at Valley High School.

Listen to the show:

Between yard signs, television commercials, texts, calls, and emails, y’all know what time it is: election season. 

And with a number of school elections, local elections, and state seats up for grabs, this week’s “In Conversation” has you covered. 

Host Rick Howlett talked to the Louisville Public Media journalists who have been covering the elections:


  • Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter Divya Karthikeyan

  • WFPL Education and Learning Reporter Jess Clark

  • WFPL City Politics and Government Reporter Roberto Roldan

  • WFPL Managing Editor for Collaboratives Ryland Barton

  • Justin Hicks, Data Reporter for WFPL and the Ohio Valley ReSource

They are among the team who put together the 2022 Voter Guide from LPM.

 

