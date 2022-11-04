This week on ‘In Conversation’: Election 2022

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20221104144245-FinalICPodcast_Elections11042022.mp3

Between yard signs, television commercials, texts, calls, and emails, y’all know what time it is: election season.

And with a number of school elections, local elections, and state seats up for grabs, this week’s “In Conversation” has you covered.

Host Rick Howlett talked to the Louisville Public Media journalists who have been covering the elections:





Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter Divya Karthikeyan

WFPL Education and Learning Reporter Jess Clark

WFPL City Politics and Government Reporter Roberto Roldan

WFPL Managing Editor for Collaboratives Ryland Barton

Justin Hicks, Data Reporter for WFPL and the Ohio Valley ReSource

They are among the team who put together the 2022 Voter Guide from LPM.