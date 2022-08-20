Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion ban heads to Ky. Supreme Court

[embed]https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220819151825-KPD081922podcast.mp3[/embed]

This week in Kentucky politics…

Locals and officials urge FEMA to speed up aid for eastern Kentucky flood victims.

Abortion is still illegal in Kentucky, but the state Supreme Court says it’ll consider the matter later this year.

And state elections officials certified several Republican primary elections, even though a few "Liberty" candidates are still challenging results.

WFPL’s Bec Feldhaus Adams joins Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.