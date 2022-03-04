© 2022 Louisville Public Media

‘In Conversation’ explores how German and American schools teach about the painful parts of history

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published March 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST
Stephanie Mühlbauer shows her primary students photos related to a project they are working on that helps them learn about the Holocaust.

Listen to the show:

The German educational system has the daunting task of teaching about the Holocaust and the rise of the Nazi Party. Can their approach inform how schools in the U.S. teach about atrocities in our own country’s past? 

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talked about the difficulties of teaching about race in America, particularly with current legislative attempts to limit curriculum about race in the public school system. 

Our panel included WFPL's Jess Clark and Stephanie Wolf, who created the documentary "A Critical Moment," and Professor Jamel K. Donner, Associate Professor of Education with The Center for Racial & Social Justice at William & Mary.

 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
