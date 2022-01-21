© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Ky. Democrats Sue To Block GOP Redistricting Maps

By Ryland Barton
Published January 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220121161238-KPD012122podcast.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics, Democrats sued to try and block Republican-drawn redistricting maps. Mitch McConnell insinuated that African Americans aren’t Americans. And lawmakers pushed the state budget a little further through the process. Jonese Franklin from partner station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton