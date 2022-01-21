Kentucky Politics Distilled: Ky. Democrats Sue To Block GOP Redistricting Maps

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20220121161238-KPD012122podcast.mp3 Listen

This week in Kentucky politics, Democrats sued to try and block Republican-drawn redistricting maps. Mitch McConnell insinuated that African Americans aren’t Americans. And lawmakers pushed the state budget a little further through the process. Jonese Franklin from partner station WFPL joined Capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.