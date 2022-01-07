© 2022 Louisville Public Media

‘In Conversation’ explores how the present will fit into the arc of history

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published January 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST
031321 Breonna Taylor anniversary march_1
Hundreds of protestors gathered in the streets of Louisville to commemorate the one year anniversary of the killing of Breonna Taylor.

With a global pandemic, a tumultuous election season, and widespread racial justice protests, it’s safe to say that the past two years have brought about unprecedented change and chaos.

Or is it unprecedented? On this week’s “In Conversation” host Rick Howlett talked with historians about how the events of 2020 and 2021 could be viewed and talked about by historians and students of history for years to come.

Also, WFPL Health Reporter April Rickert joined us with an update on COVID-19 and the omicron variant. 

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
