© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This week In Conversation: Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published October 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT
FMRI_Brain_Scan
Wikimedia Commons
/

More than 6 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, making it the most common form of dementia.

Dementia, in any form, interferes with cognitive function, memory and personality. It can dramatically affect the life of the person with it, and their loved ones who serve as caretakers. 

According to the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in Kentucky there were 921 more deaths from dementia than expected in 2020,and researchers think COVID-19 may trigger an increase in Alzheimer's cases down the road

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, including new treatment, COVID-19 and its possible impact on the number of dementia cases, and cultural disparities in how dementia is diagnosed and treated. 

Our guests were Shannon White, Executive Director of the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Dr. Heehyul Moon, an associate professor at the University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work, and Dr. Greg Cooper, who leads the Norton Neuroscience Institute Memory Center. 

This Saturday, the annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s takes place in Louisville, and cities across the country. 

Listen to the show: 

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20211008132256-FinalICPodcast_Dementia10082021.mp3

 

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson