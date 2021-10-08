This week In Conversation: Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

More than 6 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, making it the most common form of dementia.

Dementia, in any form, interferes with cognitive function, memory and personality. It can dramatically affect the life of the person with it, and their loved ones who serve as caretakers.

According to the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in Kentucky there were 921 more deaths from dementia than expected in 2020,and researchers think COVID-19 may trigger an increase in Alzheimer's cases down the road.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, including new treatment, COVID-19 and its possible impact on the number of dementia cases, and cultural disparities in how dementia is diagnosed and treated.

Our guests were Shannon White, Executive Director of the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Dr. Heehyul Moon, an associate professor at the University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work, and Dr. Greg Cooper, who leads the Norton Neuroscience Institute Memory Center.

This Saturday, the annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s takes place in Louisville, and cities across the country.

Listen to the show:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20211008132256-FinalICPodcast_Dementia10082021.mp3