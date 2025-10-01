© 2025 Louisville Public Media

New work by TJ Cole to premiere on New Lens

Louisville Public Media
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:50 PM EDT
Black and white photo of Gabriel Cabezas playing cello
Gabriel Cabezas

Join us for the next New Lens on October 19, 7 p.m., at 21c Museum Hotel, featuring cellist Gabriel Cabezas and a world premiere from TJ Cole.

TAROT: A Guide to Queering Human Connection is for live cello, pre-recorded audio, and video collage, featuring audio stories from trans, queer, and polyamorous individuals in Louisville, Kentucky - all explored through the lens of Tarot. "Tarot becomes a framework for audio stories from a community of people who explore love and relationships in alternative ways. This piece began by recording audio stories from the local trans, queer, and poly communities about what it means to love and connect," says Cole about their work, "This piece is for anyone interested in exploring the messy, beautiful work of how and why we love."

Black and white photo of composer TJ Cole walking in a field surrounded by bubbles
TJ Cole

Cole collaborated with queer performance artist Tigresse Bleu and trans video artist Joyce Barbour to create a 10-movement work that weaves together spoken-word audio, poetry, and video.

Video artist Joyce Barbour and performance artist Tigresse Blue
l to r: Joyce Barbour and Tigresse Blue

New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. There is limited, reserved seating for members. For questions about reserved seating call 502-814-6565 or email membership@lpm.org.

Editor note: an earlier version of this post had the incorrect date of October 16th. The correct date is October 19th (a Sunday).
