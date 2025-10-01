© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Inspired by love and very sweet wine, In Flight Entertainment releases their first single "Blackened Pines"

Laura Shine
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
"Blackened Pines" by In Flight Entertainment
In Flight Entertainment
"Blackened Pines" by In Flight Entertainment

In Flight Entertainment is a Louisville band that has been playing around town for a while now and just released their first single called "Blackened Pines". It's got a laid back, loose, and country kind of feel, reminiscent of The Band or early Houndmouth. They also released the music video for it, filmed by Brian Harping, and recorded at the Maroon Room Studio. According to the band, "The song was inspired by love, flowers and terribly sweet wine." Curtis Eversole is the main singer and songwriter. The other members are:

Will Arnold - piano
Robert Babcock - drums
Ian Gilliam - bass
Ryan Scott - guitar
Curtis Eversole - vocals and guitar

The band promises more songs to come this year. In the meantime, enjoy the new tune and video now streaming or see them live on October 19 at this year's Grateville Dead Festival at The Brown-Forman Amphitheater.
