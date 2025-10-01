Inspired by love and very sweet wine, In Flight Entertainment releases their first single "Blackened Pines"

In Flight Entertainment is a Louisville band that has been playing around town for a while now and just released their first single called "Blackened Pines". It's got a laid back, loose, and country kind of feel, reminiscent of The Band or early Houndmouth. They also released the music video for it, filmed by Brian Harping, and recorded at the Maroon Room Studio. According to the band, "The song was inspired by love, flowers and terribly sweet wine." Curtis Eversole is the main singer and songwriter. The other members are:

Will Arnold - piano

Robert Babcock - drums

Ian Gilliam - bass

Ryan Scott - guitar

Curtis Eversole - vocals and guitar

The band promises more songs to come this year. In the meantime, enjoy the new tune and video now streaming or see them live on October 19 at this year's Grateville Dead Festival at The Brown-Forman Amphitheater.