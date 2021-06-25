© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: Libraries and SummerWorks

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 25, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT
030920 Northeast Regional Library_4
J. Tyler Franklin
/
The 40,000 square foot Northeast Regional Library is one of the newer facilities in the Louisville Free Public Library system.

No matter what community you come from — city, suburb, or rural — you probably know where the local library is.

This week on “In Conversation” we talked with Lee Burchfield, director of the Louisville Free Public Library. We discussed the state of the library system — such as finances and government allocations, ongoing negotiations with the library employees, and what new norms are in place for checking out books, using computers and being a community resource now that COVID-19 rates have declined.

We also discussed SummerWorks with its director Chris Locke. SummerWorks connects local youths with employers and jobs. We learned about the program, and how this year’s job market is affecting it.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210625142156-Final06252021_Library.mp3

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
