This Week In Conversation: Your Gardening Questions, Answered

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published April 16, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT
Meredith Jensen works in the pollinator bed at Chrysalis Garden.

Whether you know your way around the garden or don’t know compost from compote, we've got you covered this week. 

What is growing in your garden this year? What challenges are sprouting, and what problems need to be uprooted? Are you still wondering where to start?

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked to gardening experts to get the dirt on what you can do now to keep your garden alive and thriving throughout the year.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
