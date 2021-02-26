© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: Polar Bears And Climate Change

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published February 26, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST
qannik polar bear louisville zoo
Louisville Zoo
/

Climate change and conservation and polar bears, oh my!

Cute and cuddly polar bears are more than a trademark animal of a popular soft drink. Some say that polar bears have become the poster child for climate change. 

Our own Louisville Zoo is part of the effort to protect polar bears and educate the public about them. The zoo is a designated Arctic Ambassador Center for Polar Bears International, and is home to two polar bears, Qannik and Lee

What do those adorable animals, and other endangered species, have to tell us about the issue of climate change and how we can be better custodians of planet Earth?

The International Day of the Polar Bear is this Saturday, so this week we talk not just about polar bears, but about climate change in general, the connection to animals in danger of extinction, and how conservation impacts all communities. 

Listen to the show:

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
